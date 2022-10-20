Founding document of Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations of OTS signed in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 20. The signing ceremony of the Regulations of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on October 20.

The document was signed by Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Bagdad Amreyev, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, President of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) Ali Erbash, Mufti of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Kholiknazarov, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbay Taganuli, Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev, Mufti of Turkmenistan Yalkab Khodzhagulyev.