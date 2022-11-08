Baku holds procession dedicated to Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The procession was held in Baku on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, Trend reports.

Before the procession, accompanied by a military band, the moment of silence was held in memory of fallen servicemen and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The procession route went from the Alley of Martyrs via the Flame Towers towards the Icharisheher metro station, Istiglaliyyat street, the Azneft Circle, Bahram Gur statue, as well as from the Heydar Aliyev Palace towards the Bulbul Avenue, the Nizami Cinema Center, Neftchiler Avenue and Azadlig Square.

On November 8, 2020, Shusha city that is of considerable significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war.