Azerbaijan confirms 90 more COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan has detected 90 new COVID-19 cases, 131 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,165 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,641 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 516 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,082 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,425,687 tests have been conducted so far.