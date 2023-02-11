Azerbaijani Balakan, Beylagan, Zardab districts send humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Balakan, Beylagan and Zardab districts of Azerbaijan have joined a campaign of humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports.

Humanitarian aid sent by the executive authorities of the above districts has been delivered to the aid collection point located in Azerbaijan's Ganja city.

The aid from the Beylagan, Balakan and Zardab districts includes generators, beds, electric heaters, lanterns, blankets, carpets, warm clothes and canned food.

The collection and sending of humanitarian aid to Türkiye has been going on since February 6, in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 20,318 people have been killed, and 80,088 have got injured in the quake.