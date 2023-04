BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. An earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan’s Lerik district, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told Trend.

The earthquake was recorded at 4:17 p.m. (GMT+4), 16 kilometers west of the Lankaran Railway station in the Lerik district.

The strength of the aftershocks that occurred at a depth of 17 km accounted for 3.1 points.