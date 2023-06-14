Family Health Center commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. A modular Family Health Center has been commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district at the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TƏBIB), the TƏBIB told Trend.

The Center with a total area of 299.5 square meters consists of 15 rooms: doctor's and nurse's offices, a treatment and dressing room, rooms for vaccination and monitoring of infants/children, for infant care and breastfeeding, for monitoring pregnancy and reproductive health, a day hospital with 5 beds, for sterilization, laboratory services, a utility room and kitchen.

Each of these rooms has the necessary tools and laboratory diagnostic equipment in accordance with technical standards, including an ultrasound device, a portable X-ray, an electrocardiograph, an operating table, a table for gynecological examination etc.

The Center provides for the activities of medical personnel for primary surgical interventions: a surgeon, a traumatologist, a family pediatrician, a family therapist, an obstetrician-gynecologist, a midwife, a nurse, a laboratory assistant, and, if necessary, the organization of mobile medical services is possible.

TƏBIB allocated two fully equipped ambulances to the Central District Hospital of the Lachin district to provide round-the-clock medical care.

A total of 53 patients received medical care at the Lachin Family Health Center from May 28 through June 2, 2023.

The Lachin Family Health Center was established by the decree No. 3587 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on November 16, 2022, in accordance with the "I State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan".

In order to fulfill the tasks outlined in the state program, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance has started work on the establishment of the mentioned center in the structure of the Lachin Central District Hospital, subordinated to TƏBIB, on the territory of the Lachin district, which is part of the East Zangazur Economic District, since May 18 2023.