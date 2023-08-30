Cooperation agreement to be signed between AZAL and YASHAT Foundation

On August 30, 2023, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the national air carrier of Azerbaijan AZAL and YASHAT Foundation.

The document was signed by Samir Rzayev, First Vice-president of AZAL CJSC, and Elvin Huseynov, Head of YASHAT Foundation, veteran of the Karabakh War.

This cooperation document provides support measures by Azerbaijan Airlines for social projects implemented by the Foundation.

Within the framework of social responsibility, this cooperation will make a real contribution to improving the quality of life of the relevant category of people on the part of AZAL and YASHAT Foundation.