Several major carriers to launch flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. In the near future, IndiGo (India), Aegean Airlines (Greece) and Air Arabia Abu-Dhabi (the UAE) are expected to launch flights to Azerbaijan, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Low-budget carriers such as WizzAir Malta, Flyadeal and Air Cairo have been added to the number of foreign airlines flying to Heydar Aliyev International Airport this year, the ministry said.

As a result of work carried out by the State Civil Aviation Agency, the number of relevant foreign low-cost carriers will be increased to 16, with Georgia Wings airline joining.

Thus, there will be no route served by only one airline in the popular destinations, with flights operated from Baku.

The first flight of the Georgian airline on the Tbilisi-Baku route will take place on September 6. The airline will perform regular flights 3 times a week (on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) on the route Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi on the aircraft ATR72-500, designed for 72 passengers.