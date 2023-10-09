SpaceX founder's speech at Baku congress gets lot of views

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The program of the 74th International Astronautical Congress was intense, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

In five days, 423 interactive presentations, 168 technical sessions, 7 plenary sessions, and 20 global networking forums were held.

Many topical topics were discussed at the events, such as space exploration, achievements in the field of space navigation systems, services, and applications, and international cooperation in the field of earth sensing. In addition, round tables with representatives of the USA and Africa were held for the first time at the Baku Congress.

One of the memorable moments of the Baku Congress was the online speech of the founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, on October 5.

On the first day of the congress, Mask was awarded the "World Space Prize" of the International Astronautical Federation for achievements in the space industry.

During his online speech, Musk answered questions about SpaceX's space activities and shared details of projects currently being implemented.

He noted that the Starship spacecraft and the crew of a superheavy SpaceX rocket called Starship are fully reusable transport systems designed to deliver cargo to near-Earth orbit—the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The Starship is the most powerful launch vehicle ever created by mankind and is capable of carrying up to 150 metric tons of fully reusable payload and 250 metric tons of consumable load.

According to Musk, the Starship ship can land on Mars unhindered in 3–4 years and can also be used as a space laboratory. He is able to stay in space for a long time.

In addition, Musk's speech was watched by a record number of people. On X (Twitter), where Mask’s 60-minute speech was published, it was watched by more than 40 million people.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan from October 2 through October 6. Baku hosted this prestigious event for the first time in 1973, during the leadership of the country by the great leader Heydar Aliyev. After 50 years, the congress was held in Azerbaijan again.

More than 5,300 representatives from 136 countries took part in the international event.