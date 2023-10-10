AZAL’s special offer for flights between Baku and Istanbul

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) offers a special offer on the popular Baku-Istanbul-Baku route. Now passengers have a great opportunity to travel from Baku to Istanbul and back at affordable prices.

Tickets at favourable prices can be purchased from October 10 to October 19. One can travel with these tickets in the period from November 1, 2023 to March 30, 2024 (excluding holidays).

Tickets en route Baku-Istanbul-Baku are available from 198 EUR, and en route Istanbul-Baku-Istanbul from 226 USD.

Note that this offer is limited in the number of tickets, so do not miss the opportunity to book your flights.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline www.azal.az or at accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.