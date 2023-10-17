Amendments to law "On Accounting" proposed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan proposes an amendment to the law "On Accounting", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, accounting in business entities should be conducted in electronic form.

Accounting must be conducted electronically in the following accounting entities:

- in large business entities; and in accordance with the stages determined by the body (institution), which is determined by the relevant executive authority, in medium-sized business entities;

- legal entities under public law that must publish annual financial statements or consolidated financial statements in accordance with the above law.