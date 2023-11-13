Power grid reconstruction rolling in umpteen Lachin villages of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijan's head of state Azerishig is carrying out work on reconstruction of the power grid in a number of villages of Lachin district, Azerishig (energy operator of Azerbaijan) told Trend.

Currently power grids in the direction of Jaghazur, Gorchu and Garagol villages are being renovated. At the same time, laying of underground lines continues in Lachin. Construction of 35 kV overhead line in the direction of Shalva, Garagol, Zagazur and Minkand villages is being completed.

Work related to the reconstruction of the power sector continues in all regions of Azerbaijan alongside.

