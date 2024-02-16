Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze at European Wrestling Championships

Society Materials 16 February 2024 23:24 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijani athlete Elis Manolova (weight category 65 kg) has won a bronze medal at the European Wrestling Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, Trend reports.

She defeated the German Anna Nurnberger with a score of 2:1 and climbed to the third step of the podium.

Another representative of the national team, Birgul Soltanova (62 kg), lost to Russian Veronika Ivanova with a score of 6:9 in the bronze medal match.

At the European Championship, which will last until February 18, Azerbaijan is represented by 25 wrestlers.

