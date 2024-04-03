With the support of Kapital Bank, a subject olympiad dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was held

With the support of the country's first bank, Kapital Bank, the Ministry of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic organized the final round of Nasraddin Tusi Physics-Mathematics Olympiad. The olympiad, hosted by the city of Nakhchivan, included students from grades 5 to 8.

During the subject olympiad, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, students tested their knowledge in three rounds: school, district, and autonomous republic. Out of a total of 5000 participating students, 35 were recognized as winners. The aim of the project is to identify talented students and ensure their participation in international olympiads.

The winners of the final stage were honored with certificates of merit and gifts by the Ministry of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Kapital Bank, and other supporters.

