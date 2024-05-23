One more Azerbaijani judoka becomes world champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The conclusion of the Abu Dhabi World Championships 2024 sees yet another Azerbaijani judoka clinching the prestigious title of world champion, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) started his performance in the second round, triumphing over Jung-Hun Wong of South Korea. He then proceeded to defeat Peter Palchik of Israel and Nikoloz Sherazadishvili of Spain in the quarterfinals. Advancing to the semifinals, Zelym bested Jorge Fonseca of Portugal, ultimately securing victory in the final by overcoming Shadi Elnahas of Canada and clinching the world title for the first time.

The Azerbaijani team boasts two prestigious titles. Before this, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) secured Azerbaijan's victory at the World Cup, marking an 11-year gap since the country's previous triumph.

