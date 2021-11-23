Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO)

Economy 23 November 2021 15:54 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

One of the main goals of Azerbaijan is to increase the capacity of renewable energy sources in the country from 17 percent to 30 percent by 2030, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports on Nov. 23 referring to the ministry.

Shahbazov made the remark at a meeting with the South Korean delegation led by Chong Soo Park, chairman of the Northern Economic Cooperation Committee under the President of the Republic of Korea, in Baku.

Speaking about the current level of economic trade relations, as well as cooperation between the two countries in the energy field, he noted that the delegation's visit will contribute to the realization of potential opportunities in the energy sector.

The minister informed about the development of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan, regional and global infrastructural projects in the field, as well as supply of petrochemicals and liquefied natural gas to South Korea.

He also emphasized special attention paid in Azerbaijan to the development of renewable energy.

As one of the national priorities for socio-economic development, important strategic tasks have been identified to become a country of “green growth” and achieve a clean environment, as well as to create a “green energy zone” in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Shahbazov further said.

The minister added that the steps taken in this direction will provide high support to targets for renewable energy.

Besides, he stressed that the liberated areas will become a unique zone in the world with maximum use of renewable energy sources to meet energy needs.

At the meeting, information was also given about the high potential of wind energy in the Caspian Sea, prospects for the production and export of green hydrogen through this potential, and the cooperation opportunities in the relevant direction were noted. The work done to strengthen the legislative framework in the field of energy was also presented.

Park informed about South Korea's new Northern Policy and noted that although Azerbaijan is geographically the furthest among the 14 countries covered by the policy, the two countries have close relations.

He also spoke about his country’s energy policy and the work done in the direction of using renewable energy sources and protecting the environment.

Noting that there are well-known companies operating in South Korea in the field of “green energy”, including hydrogen energy, the chairman said that Azerbaijan's goals in this direction create the potential for cooperation with the Korean companies.

During the meeting, the importance of the event for the companies operating in the field of “green energy” on the relevant investment opportunities in Azerbaijan was noted.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in various fields in the energy sector.

Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgia records significant decrease in apple exports
Georgia records significant decrease in apple exports
Georgia’s textile imports from Turkey increase
Georgia’s textile imports from Turkey increase
COVID-19 pandemic hits Kazakhstan hard causing worst economic contraction - WB
COVID-19 pandemic hits Kazakhstan hard causing worst economic contraction - WB
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
LNG exports by GECF countries grow significantly Oil&Gas 16:08
Georgia records significant decrease in apple exports Georgia 16:01
GECF countries see increase in proven natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) Economy 15:54
Covaxin cleared by UK, relief for Indian students and tourists Other News 15:53
Ahead of Putin's visit, Indian Defence Ministry to take up AK-203 deal in high-level meeting Other News 15:52
India has no booster-dose plan yet as natural Covid-19 infection rate high Other News 15:50
Georgia’s textile imports from Turkey increase Georgia 15:47
COVID-19 pandemic hits Kazakhstan hard causing worst economic contraction - WB Business 15:45
ANU Energy uranium fund to launch operations in Kazakhstan Business 15:40
Iran to boost exports of crude oil, gas condensate Oil&Gas 15:38
Azerbaijan discloses volume in primary corporate securities market Finance 15:28
Azerbaijan provides military units in Kalbajar district with electricity (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 15:24
Kazakhstan's rebound in output leads OPEC+ crude oil supply rise Oil&Gas 15:24
Uzbekistan remains among prioritized gas exporters for China Uzbekistan 15:20
Snap parliamentary election won’t be held in Turkey – Turkish president Turkey 15:15
Indian exports rise 18.8% to $20 bn so far in November Other News 15:12
Oil prices may grow to $105/bbl if Fed increases interest rates Oil&Gas 15:11
Iran supports small domestic electricity producers through guaranteed purchases Oil&Gas 15:03
Georgia's most exported products for 10M2021 unveiled Georgia 14:58
Serum Institute of India to start Covishield supply to COVAX countries Other News 14:55
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 23 Society 14:53
SOCAR Turkey talks on impact of Turkish Lira exchange rate on its income Oil&Gas 14:52
Saudi Aramco to assess new investments in India Other News 14:50
Situation related to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is under control - TABIB Society 14:38
Azerbaijan to strengthen role of private sector in transport field, based on G2B partnership Transport 14:37
Kazakhstan's TOP-3 trade partners for 9M2020 unveiled Business 14:35
Georgia shares data on most exported goods to Azerbaijan Georgia 14:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 23 Finance 14:35
Kazakh president to lead Nur Otan party as former president resigns Kazakhstan 14:28
Turkey reveals cargo traffic via its ports from Israel for 9M2021 Turkey 14:23
Iran increases potato production Business 14:20
It is early to talk about fourth dose of vaccine against COVID-19 - Head of WHO office in Azerbaijan Society 14:16
Iran, Georgia eye creating alternative land transport routes Transport 14:01
Huge scope for growth between India & US in digital economy: US trade official Other News 13:59
India, Japan working on oil-stock release after US request: Report Other News 13:45
Share of local companies in Kazakhstan's state purchases growing Kazakhstan 13:42
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation of Turkish ASELSAN company (PHOTO) Politics 13:40
Iran eyes increase in exports from Bilasuvar border checkpoint Business 13:39
Azerbaijan's electrical grid operator talks state of its employee, following mine explosion Society 13:29
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover dynamics in 2010-2020 Uzbekistan 13:26
India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise Other News 13:23
Children’s Paralympic Games 2021 start with Azercell’s support Economy 13:17
Azerbaijan discloses planned state budget allocations for social spending for 2022 Economy 12:43
Amazon and Apple handed $225 mln Italian fine for alleged collusion Europe 12:41
Manufacturing of several ores types up in volume in Kazakhstan Business 12:23
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 12:12
France unable to fulfill its commitments as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair - Azerbaijani MP Politics 12:07
Net profit of Georgian commercial banks down Georgia 12:06
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:54
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to North Macedonia on bus crash victims Politics 11:51
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Nov.28 Oil&Gas 11:42
“Comeback” of coal in European power mix - short-term phenomenon, says Rystad Energy’s VP Oil&Gas 11:34
Georgian Airways eyes to operate flights to Iran Georgia 11:28
Europe to have additional gas demand in 2022 – Rystad Energy’s VP Oil&Gas 11:27
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for programs for allocation of well production Tenders 11:27
Turkey discloses volume of oil shipment via local ports for 9M2021 Turkey 11:27
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Chilean ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:23
India's FY22 fiscal deficit may be better at 6.6% on stronger-than-expected tax buoyancy: Fitch Other News 11:22
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Philippine ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:21
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Cambodian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:18
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Bangladeshi ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:17
Kazakh national postal opens tender for software services Tenders 11:16
Bangladesh's success reminder of just cause India stood for: Rajnath Singh Other News 11:12
Oil & gas output at Eagle Ford not to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in next 2 years Oil&Gas 11:12
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 11:12
Azerbaijan's Optimal Electronics eyes boosting its capital in 2022 Business 11:12
Kazakh national postal operator to buy spares for vehicles via tender Tenders 11:11
Turkey reveals volume of chemical products transshipped via local ports in 9M2021 Turkey 11:11
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 23 Georgia 11:10
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Economy 11:10
Georgia, World Bank discuss future projects Georgia 11:10
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to take part in CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly in Russia Politics 11:03
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Kazakhstan declines in 10M2021 Turkey 11:02
US "Democracy Summit" doesn’t serve democracy, but division of countries - political analysts Politics 10:43
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 10:42
Iran to build power plants in Khuzestan Province Business 10:38
Azerbaijan's Optimal Electronics auctions its bonds via Baku Stock Exchange (PHOTO) Finance 10:38
Azerbaijan announces additional investments in local industrial zones Economy 10:35
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from passenger transportation via railways Business 10:16
Outcomes of cultural genocide against Azerbaijan discussed in Los Angeles (PHOTO) Politics 10:16
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Morocco in 9M2021 Turkey 10:14
Azerbaijan, South Korea talk bilateral cooperation (PHOTOS) Politics 10:13
Pakistan, Azerbaijan working on preferential trade agreement Business 10:08
SOCAR intends to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:05
COVID pandemic to end when 75% have enough antibodies — Gamaleya Center’s chief Russia 10:05
Britain's Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre Europe 09:58
Turkey reveals volume of petrochemicals shipment for 9M2021 Turkey 09:56
Azerbaijan talks lifting of obstacles for exporting crop products to Russia Economy 09:50
Iran to sell more assets via tenders - official Finance 09:45
Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise Israel 09:42
Iranian railway network needs renovation - RAI Transport 09:41
Iran, Belarus to expand trade relations Business 09:40
Iranian currency rates for November 23 Finance 09:38
Georgia’s hazelnuts export up Georgia 09:38
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 23 Business 09:35
Oil slips on plans to tap emergency crude reserves Oil&Gas 09:33
Iran's budget bill for next year to be submitted to parliament soon - PBO Finance 09:12
Tehran uni., Romanian universities to expand academic coop. Iran 08:51
At least 45 people killed in bus crash in Bulgaria Other News 08:38
All news