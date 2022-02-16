Azerbaijani Unibank talks cards meeting modern requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The placement of all bank card data, including the security code (CVV), on the same side, meets modern requirements and security technologies, Azerbaijani Unibank told Trend.

On Unibank’s Leobank cards, the security code is located on the same side along with the number, expiration date, and personal data of the cardholder. There is no data on the front side, except for the bank logo.

Besides, according to the bank, such arrangement of card data complies with international standards and is more secure.

Unibank also noted that a similar practice of posting card data is also used on bank cards in other countries.

The CVV code is located on the back of Unibank bank cards.

