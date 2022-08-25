Azerbaijan purchases new equipment for road infrastructure in Karabakh and East Zangazur (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads presented new cars and mechanisms purchased for the maintenance of road infrastructure in Karabakh and East Zangazur, Trend reports.

The equipment designed to perform work in various areas of road management such as operation, repair, construction was demonstrated at the presentation on August 25.

Measures carried out by the State Agency to improve road infrastructure are continuing and for this purpose 360 units of new vehicles and equipment have been purchased.

The creation of modern infrastructure, the purchase of new machinery, equipment and cars will allow to comfortably and safely organize maintenance in the liberated territories in all weather conditions.

Thanks to this equipment, manufactured in Türkiye, Russia, Japan, China, the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden and local companies, roads are built and put into operation efficiently and in a timely manner, which, in turn, contributes to an increase in their period of operation.