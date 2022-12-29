Azerbaijan amends rules for export of some essential food products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Amendments have been made to the resolution "On measures to regulate the export from the territory of the country of a number of essential food products that are part of the minimum consumer basket, and goods used in their production," Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The resolution was developed in order to optimize the scope and extend the validity of the regulations on the export of a number of food products and goods used in their production from Azerbaijan.

It is predicted that this decision will ensure stability in providing the population with essential food products against the background of problems caused by climate change as well as ongoing geopolitical processes.