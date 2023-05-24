Hungary shows interest in developing partnership with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Hungary is interested in developing a partnership with Azerbaijan, Hungarian Agriculture Minister István Nagy said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting with Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov.

Mammadov informed in detail about the main directions of the strategy of agrarian development in Azerbaijan, state support of the agricultural sector, implemented innovative projects at the meeting.

"Cooperation between the two countries in all spheres is developing dynamically. We support initiatives to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in all spheres. There is a reliable and favorable business environment in Azerbaijan," he said.

Mammadov urged Hungarian entrepreneurs to evaluate investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Nagy pointed out that Hungarian entrepreneurs are interested in investing in Azerbaijan. He also noted that incentive measures will be taken in this direction.

The possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the agricultural sector were discussed at the meeting. The sides emphasized that Azerbaijan and Hungary have great potential for expanding partnership in the field of agriculture.

The transfer of modern technologies in the field of agriculture, the training of specialists in the agricultural sector and the export of agricultural products can become the main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the field of agriculture.

The parties agreed to involve young Azerbaijani specialists in the practice programs operating in Hungary, to continue cooperation in the field of animal husbandry, to study Hungary's experience in the field of poultry farming and to start cooperation in this field.