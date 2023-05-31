Azerbaijan's SMBDA and bp support expansion of participation of SMEs in oil and gas supply chain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The 28th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition has started its work at the Baku Expo Center today, Trend reports via the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA).

A special stand for SMEs was installed at the exhibition with the joint support of the Agency and bp.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to promote cooperation by coordinating and organizing meetings of local SMEs with oil and gas companies within the framework of the exhibition, increasing the role of SMEs in the supply chain of oil and gas companies.

The stand presents products and services of 10 companies working in the field of oil waste processing, construction, production of workwear, supply of safety equipment, sale of cleaning products, industrial equipment and spare parts, repair of various equipment, manufacture of metal structures, as well as maintenance.

Oil and gas companies wishing to use the services and products provided by SMEs in these industries can hold meetings with local SMEs here, to discuss cooperation opportunities.

The Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition will last until June 2.

The exhibition presents oil and gas equipment of leading companies in the oil and gas and energy industries, services for the development of oil and gas fields, transportation of energy carriers, systems for storing oil and gas, petrochemical products, innovative technologies in the field of safety and much more.

The Baku Expo Center will host a panel discussion on the "Opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses in providing oil and gas companies" topic on June 1, at 11:00 (GMT+4).