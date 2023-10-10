Dollarization falling as confidence in Azerbaijani manat grows - Central Bank chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. According to the Central Bank's requirement, bank liquidity should not fall below 30 percent, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

According to the official, currently, this indicator stands at 60 percent.

"Our banks operate with quite high liquidity. One of the risks in the financial sector is the risk of dollarization. In 2015, the dollarization rate was 85 percent. Today, it stands at 37 percent. This is also a significant achievement. Every month, this indicator decreases because public trust in the Azerbaijani manat is growing day by day," he noted.