Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees growth in past-year's customs revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Main Customs Administration of the State Customs Committee held an event dedicated to the work done during 2023 and upcoming tasks for the current year, a source in the committee told Trend.

Chief of the Main Administration, Major General of the Customs Service Vugar Aliyev informed the personnel about the issues discussed at the meeting of the State Customs Committee's Board on the results of 2023 and the upcoming goals.

It was noted that the work carried out in Nakhchivan last year to implement the state customs policy and the achievements are directly related to the reforms carried out by the customs authorities during the last period.

Deputy Chief of the Main Administration Rashad Bayramov presented a report on the work done in 2023. It was emphasized that during the past year, the volume of import operations registered by the Nakhchivan Main Customs Administration amounted to $130.9 million, and the volume of export operations amounted to $14.6 million. Compared to 2022, the import volume increased by 1.04 times, and the export volume increased by 1.5 times.

Besides, during the past year, the Nakhchivan Main Customs Administration collected customs payments totaling 103.6 million manat ($60.9 million) based on archived declarations and registered vehicles. Thus, the collected customs payments exceeded the 2022 figure by 45.2 million manat or $26.59 million (44 percent)," the source noted. "In 2023, with a forecast of 64.49 million manat ($37.9 million) set by the Main Administration, 90.5 million manat ($53.2 million) was collected and transferred as per the assignment, achieving 140.3 percent of the annual forecast task.

In total, the Main Administration transferred funds amounting to 13.1 million manat ($7.7 million) to the budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (11.98 million manat or $7 million against the forecast of 1.15 million manat or $680,000 for the road tax determined by the law on the budget of Nakhchivan for 2023 and state duty for the permission form - 1.15 million manat against the forecast of 270,000 manat or $158,820), which is 7.1 percent of the revenues of the budget of Nakhchivan collected during 2023.

As a result of measures taken to settle the debt arising from goods exported through consignment, 100 percent of the debt of $8.97 million was transferred to the accounts of legal and physical persons in the authorized bank. During 2023, 133,197 transit vehicles entered and 132,520 left Nakhchivan, 83,082 entered and 83,505 left Azerbaijan. Compared to 2022, in 2023, the number of vehicles transiting through Nakhchivan increased by 81,668 units (2.6 times).

The event presented information about the employees of the Nakhchivan Main Customs Administration awarded with relevant decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated January 29, 2024, and respective orders of the State Customs Committee Chairman dated January 30, 2024.

Summing up the event, Vugar Aliyev mentioned the necessity of achieving higher results in the field of customs in Nakhchivan, timely and high-quality completion of assigned tasks, support for trade, increased transparency of customs authorities' activities, prevention of smuggling and other offenses in the customs sphere, and the mobilization of all possibilities for the reliable protection of the national and economic security of our country, guided by the recommendations and instructions of the committee's leadership.

