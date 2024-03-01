Azerbaijan and Albania sign economic co-op agreement (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan and Albania have signed an agreement on economic cooperation, said Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on X, Trend reports.

Energy, trade, tourism, industry, agriculture, transport, and infrastructure are crucial sectors in the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania. During the meeting with Belinda Balluku, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of Albania, we explored opportunities for promoting bilateral business partnerships, investments, and joint activities. The Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania, signed during the meeting, will significantly contribute to enhancing relations in these priority areas.

Meanwhile, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Albania in January 2024 amounted to more than $486,000.

