Demand at Central Bank of Azerbaijan's currency auction rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the next currency auction today, Trend reports.

CBA reported that the auction's demand was $75.1 million, up 2.18 percent or $1.6 million from the previous auction, and was fully met.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, demand totaled $73.5 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

To date, $2.558 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the start of the year. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction held on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. In January 2024, $417.1 million was spent at currency auctions, followed by $870.6 million in February, a total of $498.3 million in March, and $623.4 million in April.

To note, a total of $3.836 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA began conducting currency auctions through the unilateral sale of currency in competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel