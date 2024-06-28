EDB becomes leader in national currency lending among int'l development banks - senior managing director

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 28. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has become a leader in lending in national currencies among international development banks, Senior Managing Director of the Eurasian Development Bank Denis Ilyin said during the session "The EDB’s Investment Instruments: Results and Prospects" at the EDB Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty, Trend reports.

"EDB has become a leader in lending in national currencies among international development banks, which is relevant for our region," he emphasized.

According to him, for example, Kazakhstan has a very active national currency and a high a high demand for it.

"For us, the national currency is as much a tool for financing our projects as the dollar and the euro, rather familiar currencies for international development banks," he noted.

Ilyin mentioned that the Eurasian Development Bank turned 18 years old this year.

"The EDB has invested almost $15 billion during its existence, ensuring the implementation of 280 projects in the financial sector, energy, transport, and extractive industries. The most active period of the bank's activity in this case probably fell on the last 4 years, when the assets of the bank grew by 58 percent," he added.

To note, the final day of the EDB Annual Meeting and Business Forum has started in Almaty. The event today will include three panel sessions and a presentation of the study "Water and Sanitation in Central Asia".

