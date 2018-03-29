First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off

29 March 2018 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

First freight train from China to the Central Asian countries took off on March 29, Tajik media reported citing the Xinhua news agency.

The freight train left off March 29 around 11:00 local time from Tapu station in Xinxiang city district in Henan province in the central part of China towards the five Central Asian countries.

The train leaving Xinxiang will run across the cities of Taiyuan, Yinchuan, Zhongwei, Wuwei, Urumqi, through the Alashankou crossing, cross the border with Kazakhstan at the Dostyk checkpoint and then go to Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

According to the schedule, the train will run once a week. Train consists of 50 cars, the annual volume of freight traffic is 150,000-200,000 tons.

The train is expected to gradually realize the "leaves full, returns full" program, sending mechanical equipment, rubber products, fireproof materials and other goods to the countries of Central Asia, and returning with various raw materials.

Azernews Newspaper
