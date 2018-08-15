AZAL to restore flights on Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

Starting October 28, 2018, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will restore flights on route Baku-Tbilisi-Baku. AZAL flights will be operated according to the classical transportation scheme, including free baggage, hand luggage and onboard meals, Press Service of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC said in a message.

It should be noted that from September 2017, flights on this route were operated only by low-cost airline Buta Airways, which is a structural subdivision of AZAL CJSC.

AZAL flights J2 -223/J2-224 will be operated on Tuesdays and Sundays by Airbus A319/A320 aircraft. Departures will be carried out in Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

"Classic" flights of AZAL will allow to plan convenient transit flights to other cities of the route network of the national air carrier, as well as create the opportunity to purchase business-class seats, which usually are not available in low-cost airlines.

