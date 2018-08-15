AZAL to restore flights on Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route

15 August 2018 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

Starting October 28, 2018, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will restore flights on route Baku-Tbilisi-Baku. AZAL flights will be operated according to the classical transportation scheme, including free baggage, hand luggage and onboard meals, Press Service of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC said in a message.

It should be noted that from September 2017, flights on this route were operated only by low-cost airline Buta Airways, which is a structural subdivision of AZAL CJSC.

AZAL flights J2 -223/J2-224 will be operated on Tuesdays and Sundays by Airbus A319/A320 aircraft. Departures will be carried out in Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

"Classic" flights of AZAL will allow to plan convenient transit flights to other cities of the route network of the national air carrier, as well as create the opportunity to purchase business-class seats, which usually are not available in low-cost airlines.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Buta Airways to reach breakeven by end of 2018
Tourism 23 May 15:03
AZAL, AzTA hold meeting with official partners (PHOTO)
Tourism 16 April 21:22
Buta Airways flights to be basis for dev't of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations (PHOTO)
Tourism 16 January 15:02
Buta Airways changes terminal of departure flights from Baku
Economy news 26 October 2017 10:35
Ilham Aliyev views Embraer 190 aircraft delivered to Baku by Buta Airways (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 2017 12:17
AZAL eyes increasing number of flights to Israel
Economy news 13 January 2017 14:17
Latest
Program of state visit of Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan revealed
Tajikistan 16:22
Gold price decreases, palladium grows in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16:19
Uzbekistan, China to expand co-op in textile industry
Economy news 16:17
Uzbek holding company accounts for over 40% of country’s agricultural output
Economy news 16:01
Caspian littoral states to jointly fight poaching
Society 15:59
US sanctions on Iran may affect Greek oil tankers
Economy news 15:51
Caspian convention to help increase gas export via TAP: expert
Oil&Gas 15:50
Kyrgyzstan spends $3.5M to modernize safflower processing plant
Kyrgyzstan 15:48
Dialogue with “hostile US” not acceptable: Iran’s VP
Politics 15:45