Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to lay water and sewage pipes abroad

10 July 2019 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan intends to introduce Tax Free system
Economy 16:45
Number of hired workers growing in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:15
Russia may invest 280 mln euros in Uzbekistan's hydropower projects
Economy 16:09
Azerbaijan continues to fulfill its obligations to OPEC+
Oil&Gas 15:59
Mubariz Gurbanli: Armenians hate not only Jews, but other peoples as well
Politics 15:48
Azerbaijan accounts for over 96% of crude oil import cost to Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15:00
Latest
Global FLNG capacity to more than double in next 3 years
Oil&Gas 17:02
Vodafone executives cut share awards by 20% to reflect low stock price
Other News 16:54
Poultry meat manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan's region
Economy 16:46
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets MEDEF president (PHOTO)
Politics 16:46
Uzbekistan intends to introduce Tax Free system
Economy 16:45
Kazakhstan to implement projects worth over $2B
Economy 16:36
Revenues from international tourism in Georgia revealed
Tourism 16:30
Number of hired workers growing in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:15
Exclusive: Western countries rebuke China at U.N. for detention of Uighurs
World 16:10