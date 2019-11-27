Turkmenistan, Italy discuss prospects for industrial cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Italian ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ungaro has met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Bayramgeldy Ovezov, who is responsible for the industrial and communications issues, Trend reports referring to the Italian embassy in Ashgabat.

The aspects and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the industrial and technological fields as well as the results of a joint business forum in Milan in November were discussed during the meeting.

Such companies as ENI, Valvitalia, Pietro Fiorentini S.p.A, ProBusiness S.r.l, ETD European Technology Development S.r.l, Geieeurasiamed, Comair S.p.A., Chimec S.p.A., Maschio Gaspardo, Marzoli, Helicopters Italia Srl Unipersonale currently operate in Turkmenistan.

“To date, 16 enterprises with Italian capital and 22 investment projects worth about $13 million have been registered in Turkmenistan,” the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency reported.

In accordance with the forecasts of the Italian side, the trade volume between the two countries may exceed 200 million euros by the end of this year. The diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Italy were established on June 9, 1992.

