Turkmenistan, Italy discuss prospects for industrial cooperation

27 November 2019 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Italian ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ungaro has met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Bayramgeldy Ovezov, who is responsible for the industrial and communications issues, Trend reports referring to the Italian embassy in Ashgabat.

The aspects and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the industrial and technological fields as well as the results of a joint business forum in Milan in November were discussed during the meeting.

Such companies as ENI, Valvitalia, Pietro Fiorentini S.p.A, ProBusiness S.r.l, ETD European Technology Development S.r.l, Geieeurasiamed, Comair S.p.A., Chimec S.p.A., Maschio Gaspardo, Marzoli, Helicopters Italia Srl Unipersonale currently operate in Turkmenistan.

“To date, 16 enterprises with Italian capital and 22 investment projects worth about $13 million have been registered in Turkmenistan,” the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency reported.

In accordance with the forecasts of the Italian side, the trade volume between the two countries may exceed 200 million euros by the end of this year. The diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Italy were established on June 9, 1992.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New administrative center to be built in Turkmen region
Business 12:15
Int’l telecommunications exhibition opens in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 10:49
New banking service introduced in Turkmenistan
Business 26 November 17:53
Eurasian countries discussing in Ashgabat countering terrorism financing
Turkmenistan 26 November 16:30
Aral Sea problems being discussed in Ashgabat at regional level
Turkmenistan 26 November 14:13
Wizz Air launches direct flights from Georgia to Italy
Tourism 25 November 18:11
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz, Russian Tatneft set up JV to boost oil production
Oil&Gas 15:14
Everything ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe - minister
Turkey 15:13
Director: SOCAR Carbamid begins debt repayment
Oil&Gas 15:11
Price of liquefied gas sold on Uzbek Commodity Exchange declines
Business 14:56
Kazakh companies to be compensated by world's largest oil pipeline company
Oil&Gas 14:43
Iran to hold presentation of new UAV
Business 14:42
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy construction materials via tender
Tenders 14:36
Turkish FM: S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems not threat to NATO
Turkey 14:33
Petronas slightly increases oil hydrocarbon production
Oil&Gas 14:25