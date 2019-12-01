Turkmenistan, UN sign memorandum on modernization of customs procedures

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 1

The Turkmen State Customs Service and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have signed the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of stimulating innovations and modernizing the customs procedures, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Service.

The purpose of signing the document is to ensure interaction between the sides in spheres of mutual interest within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In accordance with the memorandum, partnership will be developed in such spheres as the promotion of innovations and digital solutions in the field of customs, the exchange of information between the customs authorities of the countries, the establishment of a preliminary declaration system and the promotion of potential development.

Turkmenistan’s Customs Code is consistent with the requirements of the Kyoto Convention on the harmonization and unification of customs procedures. Moreover, Turkmenistan is collaborating with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development to implement the Automated System for Customs Data.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and maritime borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Ashgabat considers the development of large-scale North-South and East-West transport corridors, an increase in the capabilities of the Central Asia-Persian Gulf communication network and the development of transport links in the Caspian Sea-Black Sea region to be a priority for its policy.

These projects concern the expansion of transport and communications among the Central Asian countries with the further access to the markets of Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East.

