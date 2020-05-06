MP: Workplaces in Iran to reopen with precautions

TEHRAN, Iran, May 6

Trend:

Iranian government needs to implement necessary precautions before reopening workplaces, Tehran representative in the parliament Parvaneh Salahshour told Trend.

"The statistic show that the number of visits to hospitals has reduced to one tenth, she said. "The president has announced that schools in white zones will be reopened; however, in my opinion, it's not necessary to reopen schools except for exams. If the schools are reopened, it is impossible to observe social distance, which will impose more risks."

"The World Health Organization has announced that the coronavirus peak in Iran may be around May 20, and it would be better to keep some centers closed and continue quarantine," said the MP.

"We are witnessing coronavirus spread in southern regions of the country such as Khuzestan province; thus, the precautions should continue to be implemented," she said. "The National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus is considering all the aspects; for example, the Quds Day parade on May 22 and other mass gatherings are supposed to be held in white zones, while precautions are to be observed."

"The headquarters has been successful so far, and we have witnessed reduction of coronavirus cases and deaths, so, hopefully, the situation will improve," the MP added.

"I don't think it's wrong to open mosques, but reopening schools is not necessary. As for the mosques, visits there are optional, as people can decide for themselves whether to go there or not," she said.