Poland ready for cooperation with Azerbaijan in many spheres apart from energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Poland is ready for cooperation with Azerbaijan in many spheres apart from the energy sector, Press Office Director at Poland’s Foreign Ministry Andrzej Fąfara told Trend.

"It can be important in diversifying the Azerbaijani economy. We see the potential to further develop the cooperation in the agricultural sector, including in trade of food products, raw materials, machinery and exchanging the experiences under the twinning projects. Polish manufacturers offer modern, quality equipment at competitive prices and have been delivering agricultural machinery to your country. Our ministers for agriculture met in Baku last year. Poland is a partner in three EU member states consortium in the project dedicated to strengthening the institutional capacity for implementing effective state support measures in agricultural sector and rural development of Azerbaijan. Under this twinning project we are sharing our knowledge on the evolution of the state support schemes within the European Union, best practices and provide advice for Azerbaijani colleagues – bearing in mind all the differences and various conditions," he said.

Fąfara pointed out that there is still a potential in cooperation regarding public procurement.

"I believe we would all like to see more companies from Azerbaijan and Poland participating in transparent public tenders on both markets. Poland sees the importance of cooperation in medical and pharmaceutical sector as well. Your institutions, business associations and entities were already informed on the Anti-COVID Offer by Polish Business platform, that contains examples of products and solutions offered by Polish entrepreneurs and researchers which can help better respond to the coronavirus crisis and its impact," he said.

Fąfara noted that Poland is also delivering equipment to be used in the battle against COVID to Eastern Partnership partners, including Azerbaijan.

"The Polish and Azerbaijani companies develop effective contacts in transport and logistics sector, machine industry and chemical industry, but as well in IT, shipbuilding, tourism and electronics," he added.

