Demand for Georgian blueberries up in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Company Efco, owner and manager of blueberry plantations, locating in the village Laituri on the land area of 32 hectares, exported 90 tons of blueberries, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The cost for the exported product made up $0.5 million. Project Manager Rati Morchiladze told, that Russia was the main export market for blueberries.

"Like other producers, we exported blueberries to Russia this year, because pandemic did not cause any problems on the Russian market - neither in terms of logistics nor otherwise," said Morchiladze.

According to him, the price has increased significantly on blueberries in Russia in line with the demand.

"Demand for blueberries in Russia is very high and the price has been much better this year than we have expected. The price of blueberries is 20 percent -25 percent up compared to the previous year. In our case, the cost of 1 kg blueberries was $5.5," he said.

Morchiladze says that market diversification is a key part of the company's strategy. According to him, if there has not been a pandemic, Efco would obtain a quality certificate and the blueberries would also be sold on the EU market.

LLC Efco bought assets of the Partnership Funds’ Vanrik Agro at 12.3 million lari ($3.8 million) on June 29, 2020. The company plans to invest $9 million in the development of blueberry plantations.

