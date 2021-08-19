Georgia sees increase in export - TBC Capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19

Following a declining annual growth rate in the previous two months, export growth gained momentum and increased by 42.4 percent year-on-year in July 2021 in Georgia, Trend reports via the TBC Capital.

In absolute terms, exports increased by $116.3 million compared with the previous year and amounted to $390.9 million.

It’s worth mentioning that the growth rate compared to the 2019 levels also regained its upward trend and in July 2021, rather high, 20.7 percent increase was observed.

Unlike exports, in July 2021 the import growth rate has further slowed down compared with last year, though remained still solid at 17.7.

