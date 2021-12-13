Iran ready to send labor to Romania

Business 13 December 2021 22:28 (UTC+04:00)
Iran ready to send labor to Romania
Turkey to open charter flights with Yerevan - Cavushoglu Turkey 23:02
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange down Finance 22:27
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Belgium on working visit to participate in VI Summit of Eastern Partnership Program (PHOTO) Politics 21:44
NATO SG to meet Georgian PM on December 15 Georgia 21:34
Azerbaijan held meeting of Supervisory Board of State Oil Fund (PHOTO) Economy 20:50
Karabakh region development can give great impetus to Azerbaijan’s development – British company Society 20:49
Azerbaijani patriots take to streets in Brussels to meet President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20:28
Representatives of Chamber of Auditors discuss topical problems of audit in Azerbaijan Finance 20:19
Azerbaijan unveils total renewable power generation capacity Economy 19:51
MP Konul Nurullayeva draws attention of Arabic media to historical reality created by Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 19:38
Iran allows armed forces to export oil Oil&Gas 18:16
Iran machine-made carpet exports slightly increase Business 18:14
Iran to export technical services for power and water industries Oil&Gas 18:12
Liquids output increases in Kazakhstan following maintenance - OPEC Oil&Gas 18:08
Azerbaijan announces latest COVID-19 infection rate for Baku and other regions Society 18:08
Iran to abolish official foreign currency rate Finance 18:07
Cotton harvest in Uzbekistan increases sharply Uzbekistan 18:06
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 18:05
Russia remains main importer of Georgian apples Georgia 18:04
Uzbekistan to sale state share in capital of Ferganaazot JSC Uzbekistan 18:04
Iran's auto industry hit by rising inflation Business 18:04
Iran looking for ways to expand trade with Afghanistan Business 18:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 18:00
Azerbaijan shares data for gas export to Bulgaria Economy 18:00
EDB to finance consulting support for project in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17:59
Azerbaijan reveals interest rates of local banks for deposits Finance 17:58
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 gas export to Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 17:57
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi by 2025 Arab World 17:56
Azerbaijan reveals gas export to Italy over 10M2021 Oil&Gas 17:56
Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK to play French Olympique Marseille in UEFA Europa Conference League Society 17:54
Israel's high tech sector raises record $25.4 billion in 2021 Israel 17:48
Chairman of Iran's ICCIMA talks Iran's exports in the past 30 years Business 17:48
Whole world can no longer say word about our Victory - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:45
Charity event held in Moscow at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Society 16:53
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil production Oil&Gas 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:49
Georgia shares data on trade turnover in 11M2021 Georgia 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 871 recoveries Society 16:38
Iran's Raisi hails gas swap-related talks with Turkmen counterpart Oil&Gas 16:34
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 16:22
Russian company to support Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan in creating new banking products Economy 16:16
Kazakhstan, Germany sign contract to replace filters at Pavlodar aluminum plant Kazakhstan 16:09
Iran’s SPGC discloses data on production of fourth gas refinery near South Pars field Oil&Gas 16:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 16:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 13 Society 16:02
Azerbaijan to put up several more mineral deposits for auction Economy 15:58
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reports decrease in trading value Finance 15:56
Shinhan Bank Kazakhstan joins EBRD's Green Economy Financing Facility Kazakhstan 15:52
Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of gas production in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 15:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:34
Regional cooperation must for maritime security: Indian Navy ex-Chief Other News 15:29
Mined everywhere, but has European organization condemned Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 15:23
Hyderabad sees India's first cutting-edge lung transplant Other News 15:19
Azerbaijan discloses GDP growth for 11M2021 Economy 15:18
Deposit insurance reforms to instil confidence in banking system: PM Modi Other News 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev talks about Qarabag football club's disallowed goal Politics 15:14
India's Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe crown after 21 years Other News 15:12
Tell-tale signs of India’s economic recovery are now visible: McKinsey’s Rajat Dhawan Other News 15:10
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 14:59
I would like our other football clubs to follow in your footsteps - President Ilham Aliyev to Qarabag football club Politics 14:57
One day you will play your home games in Aghdam - President Ilham Aliyev to Qarabag football club Politics 14:51
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.19 Oil&Gas 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on allocation of funds to Qarabag football club Politics 14:47
Azerbaijan organizes "Cold hands, warm heart" charity fair (PHOTO) Society 14:36
2022 to mark peak for LNG imports into China Oil&Gas 14:35
Uzbek Stock Exchange shares data of transactions concluded in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 14:34
Azerbaijan bans activity of some facilities Economy 14:31
Switzerland to finance regional, economic projects in Azerbaijan Economy 14:30
Israeli banks may resume regular dividends in 2022 Israel 14:20
Oil & gas investment to switch away from upstream to low carbon efforts in 2022 Oil&Gas 14:04
Uniform of Qarabag football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 14:03
Azerbaijan prohibits living in basements of residential buildings Society 14:01
Russia sees less than 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second straight day Russia 13:55
Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week Society 13:52
Jet fuel consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels in next 3 years Oil&Gas 13:47
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - Russian ambassador Politics 13:47
Iran shares data on production of Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refining Company Oil&Gas 13:38
Turkmenistan’s economy to grow in 2022 Turkmenistan 13:37
Azerbaijan considers new fines for violation of legislation in tourism Economy 13:33
Indian Exim bank allocates loan to finance projects in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:33
Uzbek authorities made progress in construction of facilities of IT park Uzbekistan 13:22
Proposal made to apply penalty to hotels operating in Azerbaijan without ‘stars rating’ Tourism 13:21
Azerbaijan calls on international organizations to assess Armenian cyberattacks ICT 13:20
Iran’s IAC sees decrease in passenger transportation via Ramsar International Airport Transport 13:19
Turkey resumes mediation mission Turkey 13:18
Oil markets to shift from undersupply to oversupply in 1H 2022 Oil&Gas 13:11
Azerbaijan's CERT expands public awareness about cases of cyber fraud ICT 13:07
Kazakh oil company to purchase spare parts for gas equipment via tender Tenders 13:05
VTB Bank Azerbaijan eyes launch of updated mobile applications Economy 13:04
Iran’s Saipa increases auto manufacturing Business 13:03
High expectations placed on new draft law "on Media" in Azerbaijan - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Society 13:01
Azerbaijan shares data for oil export to Australia in 10M2021 Economy 12:59
Countries and int’l experts condemn biased “summit for democracy” in US - Research Politics 12:59
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran declines Finance 12:56
Iranian government plans to increase budgets of state banks Finance 12:55
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Astara port down Transport 12:34
BTC celebrates 500 million tonnes of oil export Oil&Gas 12:30
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to sign strategic partnership declaration - Kyrgyz ambassador Economy 12:29
