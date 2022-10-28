ADB working with foreign companies to develop tech startup competition in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is working with foreign companies to develop a technology startup competition in Azerbaijan, Senior Project Officer at Asian Development Bank (ADB) Sabina Jafarova said on October 28 during the presentation of a report on the ecosystem of technology startups in the country, Trend reports.

"We are working with US and German companies to establish partnerships in the field of knowledge, as well as with several foreign companies to prepare a competition for technology startups in the country," Jafarova noted.

According to her, the $500,000 project to promote the development of local technology startups aims to build local capacity to effectively promote startups.

Within the framework of the project, such stages as the preparation of a diagnostic report, an action plan, as well as a strategy report have already been completed. A number of human capacity building workshops were also held, she said.

"All support for technology start-ups was concentrated in the capital, but we wanted to bring it to the regions of Azerbaijan. We started working with a number of government agencies and universities in cities such as Ganja and Shamakhi," she said.