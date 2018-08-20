India seeking to buy cheap gas from Iran: official

20 August 2018 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Ali Mohammadi - Trend:

Director for investments at Iran's National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said the Indian government has always been seeking to purchase gas from Iran at a lower price.

"Indians always voice readiness to invest in [Iran’s] petrochemical sector, and when talks get serious they raise the issue of cheap gas," Hossein Alimorad told IRNA.

He added the discount that they are asking for is very high.

"We believe that the price of gas in Iran is in accordance with international norms and standards."

Stressing that India could benefit from the strategic Chabahar port in southeastern Iran, he said, "Chabahar is the best place where Indians, Pakistanis and Malaysians can invest in and get the most out of it."

Chabahar provides India with an easier route to Afghanistan. In November, India sent its first cargo of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar. The cargo was shipped from India’s western port of Kandla, unloaded at Chabahar and eventually taken to Afghanistan’s Nimroz Province by trucks.

