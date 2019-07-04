Turkmenistan to hold international oil, gas forum

4 July 2019 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 4

By Huseyn Hasanov- Trend:

International conference and exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2019" will be held in Ashgabat on October 22-23, the organizer of the exhibition TurkmenNeft state-owned concern told Trend.

The event is held with the participation of "Turkmen Forum". Heads of state organizations of Turkmenistan and representatives of international organizations and financial institutions of the world plan to take part in the conference.

Foreign businesses will be represented by companies such Shell, Petronas, Gazprom, Gaffney, Cline & Associates, Hyundai, Vitol, CNPC, Dragon Oil, ENI, BP, Socar, Exxon Mobil, Buried Hill, IFC, ADB, Allen & Overy and others.

The sessions are expected to focus on current trends in the gas and chemical sector, the development of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project (TAPI) and new investment projects in the oil and gas sector.

Within the framework of the forum, signing ceremony of previously agreed contracts and memorandums is expected to take place. Furthermore, business meetings with heads of foreign companies are scheduled for top managers of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan .

Turkmenistan has vast reserves of natural gas, ranking fourth in the world. By 2030, it is planned to bring the production of natural gas to 250 billion cubic meters a year, and oil - to 110 million tons, in accordance with the program of development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan exports gas to China and Russia. Ashgabat is actively discussing with the EU the project of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe.

