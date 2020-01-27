Eni discovers new gas and condensate in UAE

27 January 2020 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italy’s Eni company has discovered gas and condensate in the Mahani exploration prospect located onshore in the Area B Concession of Sharjah (UAE), Trend reports citing Eni.

“The Mahani-1 was drilled to a total of 14,597 feet measured depth. The well was tested with flow rates up to 50 Mscf/d (million cubic feet per day) of lean gas and associated condensate,” reads a message from Eni.

The company said the size of the discovery will be further assessed with additional appraisal drilling.

Eni holds a 50 percent stake in the Concession Area B with SNOC, the National Oil Company of Sharjah, holding the remaining 50 percent and acting as Operator. The JV has already started the studies to fast track the exploitation of these new resources leveraging on the synergies with the existing facilities and infrastructures, while finalizing the evaluation of the discovery.

The current exploration acreage in the UAE alone amounts to more than 12,000 square kilometers gross, comprising the onshore of Sharjah and offshore areas of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Eni has been present in Abu Dhabi since 2018 and today holds three offshore development and production concessions and two offshore exploration concessions. Eni’s current equity production in Abu Dhabi is around 50,000 bbl/day. Eni is also a shareholder with a 20 percent equity interest in ADNOC Refining. Eni in the Middle East is also present in Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon and Iraq with both exploration and development activities.

---

