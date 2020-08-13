Azerbaijan, Iran discuss project for building power plants on common border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

A meeting on the discussions of a project for building a power plants on the border of Azerbaijan with Iran have been held, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

Issues included in the agenda of bilateral and trilateral cooperation in the electric power industry were discussed at the meeting.

In his speech, Shahbazov informed his counterpart about Azerbaijan's position on the projects currently being implemented in cooperation with Iran in the field of electricity and the implementation processes, assessing the extension of the term of the ‘electricity purchase and sale agreement’ between Azerenerji OJSC and the Iranian Tavanir company till 2020 as a step supporting cooperation in this area.

The state of implementation of the ‘Khudafarin’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power stations, as well as the ‘Ordubad’ hydroelectric power station projects was discussed at the meeting.

The parties emphasized importance of accelerating work on these projects, a decision was made to hold meetings of the relevant technical commissions in the near future, the message said.

They also noted the importance of the creation of a Russian-Azerbaijani-Iranian energy corridor for both countries.

The counterparts also highlighted the fact that the three countries had reached relevant agreements on the preparation by the Consulting and Engineering Company of a feasibility study for the connection of the electrical networks of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia to each other.

The prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey in the field of electricity were also discussed at the meeting.

The parties considered useful the continuation of discussions on all the above-mentioned issues on a regular basis, the message said.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 12)