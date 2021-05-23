China's crude oil output up 3.4 pct in April
China's crude oil output rose 3.4 percent year on year to 16.41 million tonnes in April, official data shows, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The April output represents a 4.3 percent increase from the level seen in the same period of 2019, putting the annual average growth of the past two years at 2.1 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
In the first four months, China's oil output grew 1.9 percent year on year to 65.63 million tonnes.
As one of the world's largest oil buyers, China imported 40.36 million tonnes of crude oil last month, down 0.2 percent year on year.
A total of 57.9 million tonnes of crude oil was processed in April, rising 7.5 percent from a year earlier.
