SOCAR to boost maximum production potential of Umid-1 platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Work on the reconstruction of the Umid-1 platform at the Umid-Babek block in Azerbaijan is being completed, Trend reports via the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to the company, the main goal of the project on "Accelerating production from "Umid-1" stationary offshore platform” is to remove restrictions on transportation from the platform and increase production by drilling new wells.

"Given the restrictions, three million cubic meters of gas and 470 tons (3,600 barrels) of condensate are produced daily at the field and are transported by SOCAR's technological system to the Dashgil terminal,” the company said. “Following the above project’s implementation, it’s planned to increase daily gas production to 8.1 million cubic meters, and condensate - up to 1,200 tons (9,000 barrels).”

According to SOCAR, within the project, the reconstruction of the platform itself, the construction of a 54-kilometer 20-inch (500 mm) underwater pipeline and its onshore section with a length of nearly 3.7 kilometers, a gas pipeline from the Dashgil-2 terminal and construction at the Sangachal head installation of a point for connection to the SOCAR gas transmission system are carried out.

"Currently, the work carried out on the Umid-1 platform and on land is nearing completion. The building of the underwater pipeline using the Israfil Huseynov pipe-laying vessel began in April of this year. The construction of the most complicated section of this gas pipeline with a length of 2.1 kilometers, located closer to land," added the company.