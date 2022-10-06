Azerbaijan, Türkiye looking into cooperation in renewable energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are considering the potential for cooperation in electricity supplies from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, as well as participation of Turkish companies in the renewable energy sphere of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

Addressing the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum, Shahbazov noted that Türkiye shares with Azerbaijan its experience in the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency, liberalization and balancing of electricity market, which gives impetus to joint work of the two countries in energy transition.

He noted the importance of efforts to enhance regional cooperation in the sphere of electricity for ensuring energy supply security. Shahbazov added that renewable energy is crucial primarily as a diversification instrument.

