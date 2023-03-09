Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $84.73 per barrel on March 8, decreasing by $1.74 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.85 per barrel, down by $1.71 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on March 8 equaled $46.26 per barrel, lower by $1.48 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $1.65 compared to the previous price and made up $82.36 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 9, 2023)