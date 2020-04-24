Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 18.088 manat and amounted to 2,931.234 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0752 manat and amounted to 25.8213 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 5.658 manat and amounted to 1,303.586 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 128.673 manat and amounted to 3,436.831 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 24, 2020 April 23, 2020 Gold XAU 2,931.234 2,913.146 Silver XAG 25.8213 25.8965 Platinum XPT 1,303.586 1,298.018 Palladium XPD 3,436.831 3,308.158

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 24)