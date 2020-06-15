Kazakhstan's national currency drops in price against US dollar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Following the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) session at 15:30 on June 15, weighted average US dollar to Kazakh tenge rate was set up at 405.08 tenge per 1 dollar, Trend reports with reference to KASE.

Compared to the data as of June 12, tenge decreased in price by 1.69 tenge against the US dollar.

The maximal exchange rate in Nur-Sultan exchange offices is 407.5 tenge per dollar, and 409 tenge per US dollar in Almaty city exchange offices.

The official exchange rate set by Kazakhstan’s National Bank for June 3, 2020, is 403.38 tenge per one US dollar.

Official rate of Kazakhstan’s National Bank is set daily based on the KASE session results of the previous day.

On Jun, 3, 2020 the price for 1 dollar was less than 400 tenge for the first time in three months since the Brent prices dropped.

On the morning of March 9, 2020, Brent crude plunged 25 percent dropping to its lowest since February 2016 and recording the biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh