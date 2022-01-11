Azerbaijan's monetary base significantly increases
As of December 30, 2021 the monetary base of Azerbaijan amounted to 17.9 billion manat ($10.5 billion), which records an increase of 25.6 percent, or 3.6 billion manat ($2.1 billion) compared to the December 1, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The monetary base has increased by 32.2 percent on an annual basis as well.
The composition of the monetary base includes cash and free banking and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.
