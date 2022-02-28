Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 63.6 manat (1.05 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,245.088 manat, rising by 67.06 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 14
|
3,148.196
|
Feb. 21
|
3,216.7485
|
Feb. 15
|
3,191.9115
|
Feb. 22
|
3,243.634
|
Feb. 16
|
3,149.981
|
Feb. 23
|
3,225.053
|
Feb.17
|
3,186.5905
|
Feb. 24
|
3,289.211
|
Feb.18
|
3,213.442
|
Feb. 25
|
3,250.791
|
Average weekly
|
3,178.0242
|
Average weekly
|
3,245.088
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.9296 manat (2.29 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 41.2717 manat, which is by 0.9415 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Feb. 14
|
31.4819
|
Feb. 21
|
40.4374
|
Feb. 15
|
31.9191
|
Feb. 22
|
41.1093
|
Feb. 16
|
31.4998
|
Feb. 23
|
41.1134
|
Feb.17
|
31.8659
|
Feb. 24
|
42.3314
|
Feb.18
|
32.1344
|
Feb. 25
|
41.367
|
Average weekly
|
31.7802
|
Average weekly
|
41.2717
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 13 manat (1.7 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,841 manat, which is by 54 manat more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 14
|
1,760
|
Feb. 21
|
1,824
|
Feb. 15
|
1,756
|
Feb. 22
|
1,854
|
Feb. 16
|
1,750
|
Feb. 23
|
1,841
|
Feb.17
|
1,804
|
Feb. 24
|
1,878
|
Feb.18
|
1,864
|
Feb. 25
|
1,811
|
Average weekly
|
1,787
|
Average weekly
|
1,841
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 255.2 manat (6.4 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,102.524 manat, which is by 155.4 manat (3.2 percent) more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 14
|
4,030.071
|
Feb. 21
|
3,932.134
|
Feb. 15
|
4,002.7265
|
Feb. 22
|
4,091.067
|
Feb. 16
|
3,905.8775
|
Feb. 23
|
4,006.9425
|
Feb.17
|
3,940.702
|
Feb. 24
|
4,295.1265
|
Feb.18
|
3,991.1835
|
Feb. 25
|
4,187.3465
|
Average weekly
|
3,974.1121
|
Average weekly
|
4,102.524