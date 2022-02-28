Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 63.6 manat (1.05 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,245.088 manat, rising by 67.06 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 14 3,148.196 Feb. 21 3,216.7485 Feb. 15 3,191.9115 Feb. 22 3,243.634 Feb. 16 3,149.981 Feb. 23 3,225.053 Feb.17 3,186.5905 Feb. 24 3,289.211 Feb.18 3,213.442 Feb. 25 3,250.791 Average weekly 3,178.0242 Average weekly 3,245.088

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.9296 manat (2.29 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 41.2717 manat, which is by 0.9415 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 14 31.4819 Feb. 21 40.4374 Feb. 15 31.9191 Feb. 22 41.1093 Feb. 16 31.4998 Feb. 23 41.1134 Feb.17 31.8659 Feb. 24 42.3314 Feb.18 32.1344 Feb. 25 41.367 Average weekly 31.7802 Average weekly 41.2717

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 13 manat (1.7 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,841 manat, which is by 54 manat more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 14 1,760 Feb. 21 1,824 Feb. 15 1,756 Feb. 22 1,854 Feb. 16 1,750 Feb. 23 1,841 Feb.17 1,804 Feb. 24 1,878 Feb.18 1,864 Feb. 25 1,811 Average weekly 1,787 Average weekly 1,841

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 255.2 manat (6.4 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,102.524 manat, which is by 155.4 manat (3.2 percent) more compared to the previous week.