Iranian currency rates for May 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to May 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,185 rials.

Currency Rial on May 3 Rial on May 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,388 52,474 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,022 46,862 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,074 4,066 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,887 3,910 1 Danish krone DKK 6,197 6,181 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,056 137,087 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,804 14,802 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,769 30,575 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,097 109,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,816 31,011 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,068 25,905 1 South African rand ZAR 2,274 2,286 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,157 2,159 1 Russian ruble RUB 525 529 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 3,214 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,010 27,865 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,462 31,426 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,593 39,595 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,327 1,314 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,097 32,092 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,790 8,834 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,075 6,068 100 Thai baths THB 123,197 122,623 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,396 9,417 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,288 31,311 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,185 46,072 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,385 9,313 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,884 16,879 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,848 2,864 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,731 16,796 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,809 75,618 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,853 3,853 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 465,215 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 422,923 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 595,000-598,000 rials.

